APC will kill Nigeria, if… – Agbomhere

Jethro Ibileke/Benin A former aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the 2016 governorship election in Edo State, Blessing Agbomhere, has raised the alarm that Nigeria may die under APC, unless Nigerians kill the party. He raised the alarm Tuesday in Fugar, the administrative headquarters of Etsako Central local government area, during the Meet-the-people-tour 2018, of the State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Agbomhere who was Deputy Director in Buhari Media Organization in the run up to 2015 general elections, led his supporters to dump the APC for the PDP at the occasion.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

