APC Women Leader Felicitates With Nigerians At New Year

In celebrating the New Year festivities, the national woman leader of the APC, Ramatu Aliyu, has felicitated with Nigerians for making it to the year 2018. In her New Year message, which was made available to LEADERSHIP, Aliyu felicitated with Nigerians for witnessing yet another year and urged them to celebrate with care. Ramatu, expressed […]

The post APC Women Leader Felicitates With Nigerians At New Year appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

