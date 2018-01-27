APC Zonal Chairmen deny attacking Oyegun

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Four of the six zonal vice chairmen of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC have dissociated themselves from a purported letter allegedly written by them, questioning the National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun’s handling of party’s finances.

Reacting to the development, National Vice Chairman (North East), Comrade Mustapha Salihu said; “When I learnt about a purported letter written by APC National Vice Chairmen, I took the liberty of contacting all the zonal chairmen. I am not aware of writing any letter or signing any. All my colleagues also expressed surprise that they don’t know of the existence of any letter. On the date the purported letter was submitted, we had our working committee. The minutes of the meeting are available and there is no letter or record of such. This shows it is the product of miscreants who want to distract us and cause acrimony within the party.

“The issues that were raised in the purported letter more especially issue of finances are laughable. Do we have money in the APC? You know our plight. The party doesn’t have funds talk less of misappropriating. The national vice chairmen do not have any knowledge of this letter. This letter is a hoax”.

On his part, National Vice Chairman (South South), Ntufam Hilliard Eta, simply said; ““It is fake news, we did not author it”

Also, National Vice Chairman (South South), Emma Eneukwu, said “We did not write any letter. It’s a fake document“

National Vice Chairman (North Central) Zakari Idde while reacting to the issue said; “I have been attending our regular meetings of the NWC and I feel very surprised and I am just hearing this from you now, I am not part of any letter. Things are never done in that manner. I disassociate myself in totality from it.”

Speculations were rife Friday evening in Abuja that the six zonal vice chairmen of the party had passed a vote of no confidence on the national chairman.

There had been moves by some pro-establishment forces to get the buy-in of party bigwigs for the extension of the tenure of the current NWC.

