APGA lauds INEC over Jan. 13 Senate rerun in Anambra

Posted on Jan 12, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its decision to go ahead with the proposed Jan. 13 Anambra Central Senatorial rerun election. Chief Ifeatu Obi-Okoye, National Publicity Secretary of APGA, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Awka that INEC had demonstrated “constitutionality and character’’ on the matter.

