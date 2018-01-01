 Apostle Omotosho reveals prophecies about Buhari, Army generals, plane crash, MMM | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Apostle Omotosho reveals prophecies about Buhari, Army generals, plane crash, MMM

Posted on Jan 1, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Apostle Omotosho Tope, head of OTJ live ministry, has released his prophecies for 2018. The clergy who prophesied the emergence of George Weah as the president of Liberia, Super Eagles qualification for the world cup, the victory of Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state, and many more said President Muhammadu Buhari will reject APC presidential […]

Apostle Omotosho reveals prophecies about Buhari, Army generals, plane crash, MMM

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.