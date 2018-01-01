Apostle Suleman Releases 50 Shocking Prophesies For 2018

Apostle Johnson Suleman, the founder and senior Pastor of the Omega Fire Ministry, Auchi, has released 50 shocking prophecies for the year 2018.

Daily Post reports that the cleric spoke about the sacked President of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe, Nigerian economy and series of bombing in the country.

He also prophesied about manhunt for the governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose and killing of political enemies by the current political leaders.

Here are the prophesies below:

1. Economy to get better in Nigeria in 2018

2. Year of serial bombings in Nigeria

3. Imo State Governor to make governorship a family affair

4. Donald Trumps health needs attention

5. A new strategies of killing perceived political

enemies in Nigeria will arise

6. Wildfire outbreak in an American state

7. Manhunt for Ekiti state Governor by the Federal Government of Nigeria

8. Government of Nigeria to disobey court orders

9. God says ” Let Sambo Dasuki go”

10.President Buhari to be flown abroad on emergency

11. A former Nigerian military President laid to rest

12. Many bloggers to be arrested and jailed

13. Bola Tinubu to have public showdown with President Buhari

14. Robert Mugabe, former president of Zimbabwe, rest in peace

15. Political blackmail to be on the rise

16. I saw two great northern kings in open conflict

17. Church buildings collapse, tears, tears

18. EFCC boss to have major setback

19. Nollywood, new stars to take over

20. 2018 budget, Senate and presidency lockjam

21. NAFDAC to pray against fire disaster

22. Senate President To Be harassed embarrassed. Many publications and threatened arrest.

23. DSS boss, to attend to his health

24. Fresh charges against Abubakar Atiku and friends to be embarrassed

25. I saw major bombings in Egypt

26. Attempt on the life of Chief Femi Fani Kayode’s wife

27. South African Jacob Zuma to be humiliated

28. Atiku’s men will betray him

29. U.K bombings, biggest in history

30. Channels TV in court crisis

31. America, Canada, Asia, to experience hurricanes.

32. Ibe Kachikwu to be removed and replaced

33. NTA to pray against losing a top boss

34. Shoprite Lagos to beef up securities, I see a major raid.

35. I see Fulani herdsmen entering Lagos and Rivers State massively

36. Oh America, I see war in 2018

37. Let’s pray against train accident. I saw a train going out of the rail

38. I saw the naira gaining relevance

39. I see a new political party that will divide APC and PDP

40. 2019, power will not move from the North

41. I see serious politics against Osibanjo

42. Nigeria pray against air crash

43. I saw a young Nigerian musician experiencing major media attack sponsored by a fellow musician of same genre

44. Kardashian family, topsy-they in 2018

45. I see some Nollywood stars permanently leaving Nigeria for better opportunities

46. 2018, the year of the Army. So much military presence and control

47. Good luck Jonathan should pray not to be bereaved

48. Nnamdi Kanu to be embarrassed both locally and internationally

49. God will give people good health and there will be cure to incurable diseases

50. I see a group rising in the North and asking for their own nation.

