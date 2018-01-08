Appeal Court Orders Sack Of Ondo Monarch

A traditional ruler in Ondo state, the Akinnuwa of Igbindo town, Oba John Ogundoju has been ordered removed from his position by the Appeal Court sitting in Akure, Ondo state. Ogundoju’s removal was hinged on his ineligibility to contest for the stool, being from the matrilineal line of the ruling house. The three-man panel led […]

