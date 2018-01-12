Appeal Court upholds forfeiture order on Patience Jonathan’s $5.7m – Vanguard
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Appeal Court upholds forfeiture order on Patience Jonathan's $5.7m
Vanguard
The Court of Appeal in Lagos on Friday dismissed an appeal filed by the wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Patience, over the temporary forfeiture of her $5.7million. Jonathan had appealed a ruling by a Federal High Court in Lagos which …
Patience Jonathan loses appeal against forfeiture of $5.7m to FG
Appeal Court Upholds Interim Forfeiture of Patience Jonathan's $5.8m, N2.5bn
Court orders interim forfeiture of Patience Jonathan's $5.8m
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!