Apple Just Released These Ads For The HomePod [Video]

The wait is over.

If you have long had your eye on Apple’s home speaker device, its official release date has been announced as February 9. Yay.

The details were shared along with a series of text-dominated graphic adverts, focusing on the equalisation capabilities of the speakers.

In the description for each video, Apple also explained how the HomePod is a “breakthrough speaker and intelligent home assistant,” reports The Verge:

HomePod. A breakthrough speaker. The ultimate music authority. An intelligent home assistant.

With the fantastic sound we have come to know and love, as well as Siri and iTunes on demand, Apple‘s HomePod will surely do well in this competitive market.

Take a look at the freshly-released ad set below, featuring the likes of Kendrick Lamar’s “DNA” and Big Boi’s “All Night”:

Clever, ne?

[source:theverge]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com.

