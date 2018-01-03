Apple nabs ‘Serial’-inspired true-crime drama ‘Are You Sleeping’
Apple is developing Are You Sleeping, a TV adaptation of a thriller novel inspired by Serial. The podcast’s creator is set to consult on the project and Oscar winner Octavia Spencer will star.
