Apple orders new series from ‘Whiplash’ and ‘La La Land’ director
Apple added to its upcoming slate of television series by making a straight-to-series order for a new series from Oscar-winning Whiplash and La La Land director Damien Chazelle.
The post Apple orders new series from ‘Whiplash’ and ‘La La Land’ director appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!