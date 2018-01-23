APPLY NOW: Apply For MTN Nigeria Graduate Customer Service Accelerated Internship Programme

MTN Nigeria – The leader in telecommunications in Nigeria, and a part of a diverse community in Africa and the Middle East, our brand is instantly recognisable. It is through our compelling brand that we are able to attract the right talents who we carefully nurture by continuously improving our employment offerings even beyond reward and recognition.

We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:

Title: 2018 Customer Service Accelerated Internship Programme

Location: Nationwide

Job Description

Accelerated Internship Programme (AIP):

Our Accelerated Internship Programme (AIP) is 2 year programme for graduates who aspire to develop a career in Customer Service with Africa’s leading Telecommunications provider.

The AIP offers you the unrivalled opportunity to work with Customer Service Professionals in the industry and also exposes you to experienced mentors and coaches who will guide you on this quest.

A Certificate of Completion will be issued to you upon completing the 2 – year Internship programme which will jumpstart your career in the industry.

Qualifications

Minimum of a second class lower degree (2:2) or HND lower credit from a Nigerian or foreign institution in any of the following field(s) of study:

Social Science

Humanities/Arts

Age and Experience:

Age limit: 26 – 28 years

Must be fluent in English

Intermediate proficiency level in Microsoft Suite applications

1 – 2 years experience in client facing role

Must have completed National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)

Attributes:

Customer Focus

Fast learner

Entrepreneurial thinking

Proactivity & self-motivation

Ability to prioritise effectively and accept challenging responsibilities

Ability to apply creativity, innovation and analytical thinking in solving problems

Internally motivated, self-driven, receptive to feedback and ability to take ownership

Ability to work under pressure

Results driven

Skills Digitally savvy, result-oriented and innovative

Willing to take accountability, get things done

Strong numerate and analytical skills

Ability to apply theoretical knowledge to practical experience

Continuous learning and adaptability to new technologies

Willingness to work in any assigned functional area/location

Have a big picture focus

Emotional Intelligence

Ability to keep up with current developments and trends

Excellent relationship-building and teamwork capabilities

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to collect, analyse and interpret complex data

Behavioral Competencies:

Must exhibit MTN Values of: Leadership, Innovation, Relationships, Integrity, and a Can-Do attitude.

Must exhibit MTN Vital Behaviors: Complete Accountability, Get It Done, Active Collaboration, and Complete Candour.

Job Conditions:

Normal MTNN working conditions

Open Plan Office

High performance culture

Valid international passport