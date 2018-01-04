APPLY NOW: World Bank To Fund & Train 900,000 Unemployed African Youth In Europe
A management team of World Bank, today led by The Managing Director of the World Bank, Ms. Sri Mulyani Indrawati,, presented the ‘Technology for Change’ concept, under the World bank Empowerment Training Scheme for 900,000 African Youths at the cost of $1,000,000,000.00, (One Billion US Dollars) African Union Commission.
One of the conditions given by the Swiss Authorities for the repatriation of the funds is that it should be used on the implementation of youth empowerment and social programmes for the benefit of the youth in an efficient and accountable way, guaranteed by the monitoring of the World Bank.
“Ms. Indrawati told the African Union Commission that the World Bank was ready to use its knowledge, expertise and resources to help Nigeria achieve faster growth and development by training the youths to help the nation.”
ELIGIBILITY:
Must be a citizen of African
Must be aged 18-65 years
Must be residing in Africa
Must be free to travel to Switzerland Or Any other European country next month
NOTE:
Application is free of charge and all travelling expenses will be sponsored by the world Bank.
HOW TO APPLY
No multiple application is required.
All application must be online on this platform.
Start Application online using the Application Link.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!