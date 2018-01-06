Appointment of dead persons: APC leadership not involved – Oyegun
The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, John Odigie-Oyegun has said that the ruling party was not involved in the final compilation of board appointments that contained the names of dead Nigerians. Oyegun spoke on Saturday in Abuja while hosting journalists in his house. He said, “We have followed the issue of board […]
