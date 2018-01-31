 Appreciating the Bobi Wine makeover – The Observer | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Appreciating the Bobi Wine makeover – The Observer

Posted on Jan 31, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Observer

Appreciating the Bobi Wine makeover
The Observer
Not a memoir, but an entirely different book about the man and his politics, highlighting the stuff that traditional historians and political scientists are often blind to. The point I want to make in this book is that when Yoweri Museveni's government

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.