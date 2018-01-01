 Aquaculturist Enayon Anthony is our #BellaNaijaMCM this Weeek | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Aquaculturist Enayon Anthony is our #BellaNaijaMCM this Weeek

Posted on Jan 1, 2018 in News | 0 comments

When #BellaNaijaMCM this week Enayon Anthony decided to venture into agriculture – fish farming – in 2009, his was laughed at by some of his mates, described as being backward and “local”. But who says being “local” doesn’t produce wealth and fulfillment? Enayon edged on, shutting down the voices and ventured into the business. Enayon […]

The post Aquaculturist Enayon Anthony is our #BellaNaijaMCM this Weeek appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.