 Ara reacts to rumored ‘romance’ with Ooni of Ife | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ara reacts to rumored ‘romance’ with Ooni of Ife

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian singer, Araola Apake, popularly known as Ara, has spoken on allegation that she is in a relationship with the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi. Ara in a chat with Punch denied allegation saying Oba Ogunwusi is like a father to her not a lover. She also revealed that she is not his next […]

Ara reacts to rumored ‘romance’ with Ooni of Ife

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.