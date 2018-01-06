Archibishop Okogie reveals why Buhari should retire in 2019
Olubunmi Okogie, Archbishop emeritus of the Catholic archdiocese of Lagos, says President Muhammadu Buhari should retire quietly come 2019. Okogie said President Buhari has performed woefully and does not deserve to be re-elected. There are indications that the president will seek re election in 2019. Minister of communication, Adebayo Shittu after a closed-door meeting with […]
