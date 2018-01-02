 Are Tamar Braxton and Vince Herbert Still Together? New Video of Couple with Son Logan Surfaces – Newsweek | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Are Tamar Braxton and Vince Herbert Still Together? New Video of Couple with Son Logan Surfaces – Newsweek

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Newsweek

Are Tamar Braxton and Vince Herbert Still Together? New Video of Couple with Son Logan Surfaces
Newsweek
Tamar Braxton was spotted with husband Vince Herbert days after she accused the music producer of cheating on her, getting an unnamed “whore” pregnant and having him put in jail on Christmas. On Tuesday, TMZ published footage of the couple with son
Tamar Braxton Reveals Marriage Status With Vince Herbert, Then Disappears From InstagramBET
Does Tamar Braxton Have A Side Piece Of Her Own? — Woman Claims Ex-BF Had An Affair With The SingerHollywood Life
Tamar & Vince spotted together at airport, give status of their relationshipTheGrio (press release)
Rolling Out –Information Nigeria –UPI.com –TMZ.com
all 42 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.