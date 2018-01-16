Arewa 24 makes debut on StarTimes

Pay TV provider, StarTimes Nigeria have announced the listing of Hausa language channel Arewa 24, on its platform, in a bid to meet the growing demands of its Hausa subscribers.

According to the Brand and Marketing Director at StarTimes, Qasim Elegbede, “the demand for more Hausa language channels among our subscribers especially in the North rose significantly in the last year. As a listening organization, we have given our Hausa subscribers exactly what they asked for, more entertainment.”

Also commenting on the development, the Head of Commercial Operations for AREWA24, Celestine Umeibe, noted that “The partnership between AREWA24 and StarTimes is indeed a welcomed development. Now more Hausa speakers across Northern Nigeria and the rest of the country have access to a premium, locally relevant entertainment and lifestyle channel that reflects the diversity of the North and pride in culture.”

He added that “Consumer brand advertisers and their agencies can now reach deeper into their target audiences by having AREWA24 now distributed across all packages on StarTimes platform.”

Arewa 24 showcases entertainment, cultural and religious content televised in Hausa language and airs on channel 138 on StarTimes platform. It will be recalled that in December 2017, StarTimes announced the commencement of broadcast in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital in an aggressive expansion drive geared towards fulfilling its promise to deliver affordable entertainment to every Nigerian home.

