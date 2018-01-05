Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Tambuwal urges more support for fallen soldiers’ families

Sokoto—GOVERNOR Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, yesterday, urged support for the families of fallen soldiers, who fought gallantly for the unity of Nigeria.

Tambuwal, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Bashir Garba, made the call at the launch of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblems in Sokoto.

According to him, the great contribution of the gallant heroes who had given their lives for the nation to live peacefully today cannot be over emphasised.

“It is worthy to note and profoundly appreciate that our gallant heroes gave their lives so that we can live in peace today. The activities of the Armed Forces will therefore remind us of the sacrifices they have individually and collectively made for our dear nation.

“So in recognition of this clarion call, I therefore urge all stakeholders in the state and local government councils, private agencies and well meaning individuals to support this noble cause,” Tambuwal said.

Earlier, the state Commissioner for Home Affairs, Alhaji Isah Achida reiterated that the Armed Forces Remembrance Day is a unique time for reflection.

“Compassionate show of love and kindness to the bereaved families as well as supporting the veterans will make them move ahead with their lives with a sense of belonging to the nation,” he said and commended Tambuwal for the continued moral encouragement and financial support to ensure success of the ceremony.

The Chairman, Nigerian Legions in the state, Alhaji Bello Bado commended the state government for honouring and respecting the gallant heroes.

