Armed Robbers Raid Mr Ibu’s Home, Cart Away N14m

Men of the underworld have raided the home of popular Nollywood comic actor, John Okafor aka Mr. Ibu, carting away cash and properties worth over N14.3 million. The actor revealed in an interview with The Nation that the incident occurred on Saturday, January 6. He said the robbers met his wife at home at the […]

