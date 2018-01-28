Army alerts Nigerians, says fleeing Boko Haram terrorists may attack worship places, others

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE Nigerian Army has alerted Nigerians to be vigilant as fleeing Boko Haram terrorists may recruit suicide bombers to carry out attacks in some places of gathering such as church, mosque, market among others.



The Army said In the past two weeks, troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in the on-going Operation Deep Punch II have inflicted heavy casualties on Boko Haram terrorists and routed them from their various hideouts in Sambisa forest, saying the fleeing terrorists will want to take cover cover and begin to filter into isolated places.

To this end, in a late statement, Saturday, through its spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Usman, called on communities and peace loving members of the society to be on the lookout for Boko Haram terrorists’ escapees and promptly report any observed strange movements and suspicious persons in their communities particularly in places of worship, markets, weddings and any other gathering to the relevant security agencies within their localities.

The statement read in full:”In the past two weeks, troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in the on-going Operation Deep Punch II have inflicted heavy casualties on Boko Haram terrorists and routed them from their various hideouts in Sambisa forest.

“Evidently, the fleeing terrorists will want to take cover and begin to filter into isolated communities.

“These defeated Boko Haram terrorists in their desperation to remain relevant, may further resort to employment of suicide bombers to inflict pain and terror on innocent and unsuspecting populace.

“In the light of this, communities and peace loving members of the society are advised to be on the lookout for Boko Haram terrorists’ escapees and promptly report any observed strange movements and suspicious persons in their communities particularly in places of worship, markets, weddings and any other gathering to the relevant security agencies within their localities.

“Communities are also enjoined to put in place security measures for reporting incidences.”

