Troops Confirm Death Of Notorious Kidnapper, Alleged Mastermind Of Rivers Attack – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

The authorities of 6 Division Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt has confirmed the death of the notorious cult leader and kidnap kingpin, Don Waney. Waney was shot and killed alongside his second-in-command, Ikechukwu Adiele, and another member of his gang
