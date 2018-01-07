Troops Confirm Death Of Notorious Kidnapper, Alleged Mastermind Of Rivers Attack – CHANNELS TELEVISION
The authorities of 6 Division Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt has confirmed the death of the notorious cult leader and kidnap kingpin, Don Waney. Waney was shot and killed alongside his second-in-command, Ikechukwu Adiele, and another member of his gang …
