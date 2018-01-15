Army releases 244 repentant Boko Haram insurgents to Borno government

The Nigerian Army on Monday handed over 244 repentant Boko Haram insurgents released from detention to Borno Government.

The Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Rogers Nicholas, disclosed this while presenting the released detainees to Gov. Kashim Shettima, at the Military Cemetery, Maimalari cantonment, Maiduguri.

Nicholas said that the detainees were released as part of activities to commemorate the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

He disclosed that the detainees comprised 118 males; 56 females; 19 teenagers and 51 children.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, ordered the release of the repentant Boko Haram detainees and their family members.

“The detainees have been de-radicalised for reintegration into the society. We are handing over the detainees to Borno Government for administration ,” he said.

Shettima commended the military over the successes recorded in the counter-insurgency operation.

He said that the military had made significant contributions and sacrifices to the restoration of peace in the region.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the fallen heroes and called on communities and organisations to support their families, so as to improve their living condition.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that highlights of the events include: laying of wreath by Gov.Shettima and other dignitaries at the occasion, while a special prayer session was held for the fallen heroes on Sunday and Friday.

The event was attended by Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Yusuf and I Olabanji, the General Officers Commanding 7 and 8 Divisions, Nigeria Army.

Others are: the Commissioner of Police, Mr Damian Chukwu, Heads of Customs and Immigration services, community and religious leaders.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

