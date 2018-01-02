Army Sets Free 700 Farmers, Fishermen, Others Held Captive By Boko Haram
The Nigerian Army has set free over 700 farmers, fishermen and members of their families held captive by Boko Haram terrorists as farm workers in the Lake Chad. The army added that this is as result of a follow up operation conducted by the Nigerian Airforce and 38 Task Force Artillery Brigade, 8 Division, Operation […]
The post Army Sets Free 700 Farmers, Fishermen, Others Held Captive By Boko Haram appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
