 Army Troops Help Police Repel Robbery Attack, Kill One Robber | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Army Troops Help Police Repel Robbery Attack, Kill One Robber

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in Akwa Ibom, Crime, News | 0 comments

nigerian armyA suspected armed robber who was robbing passengers at Otoro Village in Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, has been killed by the Nigerian Army’s 2 Brigade soldiers. The soldiers had received a distress call early on Monday that policemen at a roadblock along Nkek-Ukanafun-Abak were under fire from robbers Major Umar…

The post Army Troops Help Police Repel Robbery Attack, Kill One Robber appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.