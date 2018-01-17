 Arrest killers of Fulani herdsmen in Mambila, Numan, others – Miyetti Allah | Nigeria Today
Arrest killers of Fulani herdsmen in Mambila, Numan, others – Miyetti Allah

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) on Wednesday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that killers of Fulani herdsmen are made to face the full wrath of the law. MACBAN made the call while urging Buhari to ensure equality and fairness in prosecuting the perpetrators of not only Benue massacre but also […]

