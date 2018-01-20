Arsenal 4-1 Crystal Palace: Arsene Wenger hails his side’s performance without Alexis Sanchez – talkSPORT.com
|
talkSPORT.com
|
Arsenal 4-1 Crystal Palace: Arsene Wenger hails his side's performance without Alexis Sanchez
talkSPORT.com
Arsene Wenger hailed his players for focusing on events on the pitch as Arsenal raced to a 4-1 victory against Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners got off to a flyer when Nacho Monreal gave them the lead after six minutes before going …
