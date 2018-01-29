 Arsenal agree club-record £55.5m fee for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – The Guardian | Nigeria Today
Arsenal agree club-record £55.5m fee for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – The Guardian

The Guardian

Arsenal agree club-record £55.5m fee for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Arsenal have reached agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund over the club record €63m(£55.5m) signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, though the Bundesliga side will only sanction the completion of the deal once they have secured a replacement
