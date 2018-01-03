Arsenal Completes Mavropanos Signing

Arsenal have completed the signing of young Greek defender, Konstantinos Mavropanos from PAS Giannina for a fee in the region of £1.8 million.

The 20-year-old defender broke into the first team of the Super League side this season, after impressing towards the end of last season.

Mavropanos already attracted interest from Olympiacos and Arsenal, with the Premier League side winning the race for his signature.

Reports have it that Arsenal’s new chief scout, Sven Mislintat has a personal relationship with the player’s agent, which played a key role in the signing.

Mavropanos would follow his compatriots Panagiotis Retsos, Kostas Manolas and Sokratis Papastathopoulos to Europe where the hope is that he develops into a ready-made Premier League player in the coming seasons.

The post Arsenal Completes Mavropanos Signing appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

