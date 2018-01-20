 Arsenal hit Crystal Palace for four to show there will be life without Alexis Sanchez – The Independent | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Arsenal hit Crystal Palace for four to show there will be life without Alexis Sanchez – The Independent

Posted on Jan 20, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


The Independent

Arsenal hit Crystal Palace for four to show there will be life without Alexis Sanchez
The Independent
Arsenal eased to a 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday as Alexis Sanchez was left out of the squad ahead of his expected move to Manchester Untied. Gunners boss Arsene Wenger said that the Chile international could be involved if the deal had
Arsenal player ratings from Crystal Palace victory as Mesut Ozil and Nacho Monreal shine at the EmiratesMirror.co.uk

all 239 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.