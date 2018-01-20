Arsenal hit Crystal Palace for four to show there will be life without Alexis Sanchez – The Independent
|
The Independent
|
Arsenal hit Crystal Palace for four to show there will be life without Alexis Sanchez
The Independent
Arsenal eased to a 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday as Alexis Sanchez was left out of the squad ahead of his expected move to Manchester Untied. Gunners boss Arsene Wenger said that the Chile international could be involved if the deal had …
Arsenal player ratings from Crystal Palace victory as Mesut Ozil and Nacho Monreal shine at the Emirates
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!