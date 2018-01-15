Arsenal lead Tottenham in the race for Malcom – Daily Cannon (satire) (blog)

Arsenal lead Tottenham in the race for Malcom

Daily Cannon (satire) (blog)

Arsenal could reportedly beat Tottenham to the signing of Bordeaux forward Malcom, as they're willing to pay more money in January. It seems like Malcom could be the one to replace Alexis Sanchez. There was plenty of noise about his potential arrival …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

