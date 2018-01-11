 Arsenal legend blasts Wenger over Iwobi – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Arsenal legend blasts Wenger over Iwobi – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 11, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Arsenal legend blasts Wenger over Iwobi
Vanguard
Former Arsenal legendary striker, Ian Wright said coach Arsene Wenger was wrong to have played Alex Iwobi against Chelsea in their Caraboa Cup semi-final after the player was reported to be partying ahead of Arsenal's FA Cup loss to Nottingham Forest
Arsenal's Jack Wilshere says ankle injury is not as bad as first fearedThe Guardian
Managers air VAR concerns after League Cup stalemategulfnews.com
Poll: MOTM versus ArsenalVitalfootball
Daily Star –Evening Standard –The Independent –SkySports
all 1,524 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.