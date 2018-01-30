 Arsenal midfielder completes Barcelona transfer after penning three-year deal – Daily Star | Nigeria Today
Arsenal midfielder completes Barcelona transfer after penning three-year deal – Daily Star

Posted on Jan 30, 2018 in Sports


Arsenal midfielder completes Barcelona transfer after penning three-year deal
McGuane has penned a three-year deal, with an option to extend it for two more seasons. The midfielder has a £22m (€25m) release clause in his Barcelona contract. McGuane impressed for Arsenal's Under-23 side and made two first-team appearances under
