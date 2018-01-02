 Arsenal news LIVE updates: Wenger on Luiz deal, Hoffenheim ace eyed, Chelsea injury crisis – Express.co.uk | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Arsenal news LIVE updates: Wenger on Luiz deal, Hoffenheim ace eyed, Chelsea injury crisis – Express.co.uk

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Express.co.uk

Arsenal news LIVE updates: Wenger on Luiz deal, Hoffenheim ace eyed, Chelsea injury crisis
Express.co.uk
ARSENAL are set for a busy month – Express Sport brings you the latest from the Emirates. By Uche Amako. PUBLISHED: 09:57, Tue, Jan 2, 2018 | UPDATED: 10:01, Tue, Jan 2, 2018. Karem Demirbay GETTY. Karem Demirbay is a player of interest for Arsenal and

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.