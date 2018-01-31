Arsenal suffer 3-1 defeat at rejuvenated Swansea
Arsenal suffered another painful English Premier League defeat on Tuesday as Swansea City capitalised on some glaring errors to win 3-1 at the Liberty Stadium. The result boosted the Welsh side’s survival hopes and dented the visitors’ top four chances. Arsenal took the lead through Nacho Monreal after 33 minutes, but their advantage lasted just seconds as Mesut Ozil gave the ball away and Sam Clucas finished for the home side.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!