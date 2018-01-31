 Arsenal suffer 3-1 defeat at rejuvenated Swansea | Nigeria Today
Arsenal suffer 3-1 defeat at rejuvenated Swansea

Posted on Jan 31, 2018 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Arsenal suffered another painful English Premier League defeat on Tuesday as Swansea City capitalised on some glaring errors to win 3-1 at the Liberty Stadium. The result boosted the Welsh side’s survival hopes and dented the visitors’ top four chances. Arsenal took the lead through Nacho Monreal after 33 minutes, but their advantage lasted just seconds as Mesut Ozil gave the ball away and Sam Clucas finished for the home side.

