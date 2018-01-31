Arsenal suffer 3-1 defeat at rejuvenated Swansea

Arsenal suffered another painful English Premier League defeat on Tuesday as Swansea City capitalised on some glaring errors to win 3-1 at the Liberty Stadium. The result boosted the Welsh side’s survival hopes and dented the visitors’ top four chances. Arsenal took the lead through Nacho Monreal after 33 minutes, but their advantage lasted just seconds as Mesut Ozil gave the ball away and Sam Clucas finished for the home side.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

