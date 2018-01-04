Arsenal to sign Greek defender Mavropanos, Wenger says

Abuja – Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed the English Premier League side would sign Greek defender Konstantinos Mavropanos from PAS Giannina in the current transfer window.

Mavropanos will complete a move to the Emirates Stadium this week in a deal worth around 2 million pounds.

Speaking about the deal after Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea on Wednesday, Wenger said: “Yes (he is joining us), but he’s not ready to play for us. We’ll give him out on loan.”

The 20-year-old Greek has impressed at both ends in his first full season in Greece’s Super League for PAS Giannina, scoring three goals in 14 appearances.(Reuters/NAN)

