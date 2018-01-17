Arsenal transfer target Malcom facing disciplinary action at Bordeaux after social media video – talkSPORT.com
|
talkSPORT.com
|
Arsenal transfer target Malcom facing disciplinary action at Bordeaux after social media video
talkSPORT.com
The Brazilian forward, who has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal this month, was filmed on social media laughing and joking shortly after Tuesday night's defeat to Caen. Arsenal transfer news: How the club could line-up with Mkhitaryan …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!