Arsenal January transfer news LIVE: Arsenal line up Vazquez move
Goal.com
Arsenal January transfer news LIVE: Arsenal line up Vazquez move
Goal.com
Arsenal want to sign Real Madrid attacker Lucas Vazquez as the replacement for Alexis Sanchez, claims Don Balon . Alexis is desperate to leave Arsenal in the transfer window and wants to join Manchester City now, rather than wait to complete a free …
Arsene Wenger Claims Signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Is 'Not a Possibility' Amidst Speculation
