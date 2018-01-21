Arsenal’s Sanchez set for Man United medical

Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez is set to undergo a medical at Manchester United on Sunday as his potential swap deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan edges closer to completion, according to Sky sources.

Sanchez is believed to be in Manchester after travelling north on Saturday, while Mkhitaryan is currently in London with his agent Mino Raiola as he prepares to undergo his medical at Arsenal.

Sky sources understand it will be a straight swap deal between United and Arsenal, although the final paperwork on the transfer is yet to be signed off by all parties involved.

