Arsenal’s Walcott set for Everton medical – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Arsenal's Walcott set for Everton medical
Vanguard
Arsenal forward Theo Walcott is edging closer to a £20 million ($28 million, 23 million euros) move to Everton after he travelled to Merseyside for a medical as Toffees coach Sam Allardyce bids to boost his attacking options. Theo Walcott. Britain's …
Transfer news: Theo Walcott set for Everton's medical, Giroud-Aubameyang swap on the cards
Arsenal winger Theo Walcott undergoes medical at Everton ahead of £20m move
FanView: Weighing Up the Pros & Cons of Theo Walcott's Imminent £20m Everton Move
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!