Arsenal’s Walcott set for Everton medical – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in Sports


Vanguard

Arsenal's Walcott set for Everton medical
Vanguard
Arsenal forward Theo Walcott is edging closer to a £20 million ($28 million, 23 million euros) move to Everton after he travelled to Merseyside for a medical as Toffees coach Sam Allardyce bids to boost his attacking options. Theo Walcott. Britain's
