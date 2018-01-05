Arsene Wenger Banned For Three Matches And Fined £40,000

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will serve a three-match touchline ban after he was charged with misconduct by the FA.

Arsene Wenger has also fined £40,000 after admitting that his language and behaviour in the match officials’ changing room after the 1-1 Premier League draw at West Brom last Sunday was abusive, improper and questioned the integrity of the match referee.

The manager was angry with Mike Dean’s decision to award West Brom a late penalty, which Jay Rodriguez scored to deny the Gunners all three points.

Wenger has separately also been asked for his observations for comments made both before and after Arsenal’s 2-2 draw with Chelsea on Wednesday night, for which he has until Tuesday 9 January to respond, and could face further punishment.

The ban means Wenger will miss the Gunners’ FA Cup trip to Nottingham Forest on Sunday, next week’s EFL Cup semi-final first leg against Chelsea and the Premier League game at Bournemouth on Sunday 14 January.

A statement from the FA read: “Arsene Wenger will serve a touchline ban for Arsenal’s next three matches after he was charged with misconduct.

“It follows an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing today at which the Arsenal manager admitted that his language and behaviour in the match officials’ changing room after the West Brom game on Sunday was abusive, improper and questioned the integrity of the match referee. He was also fined £40,000.”

The post Arsene Wenger Banned For Three Matches And Fined £40,000 appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

