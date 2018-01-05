Arsene Wenger Rules Out Possibility Of Signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Manager Arsene Wenger says signing Borussia Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is “not a possibility” for Arsenal.

Reports have emerged this week suggesting that Aubameyang topped an Arsenal shortlist of possible replacements for forward Alexis Sanchez.

However, when asked on Friday if Aubameyang was a possible Arsenal target, Wenger said: “No, it is not a possibility.”

Aubameyang was in Accra, Ghana for the presentation for the CAF awards, finishing in the top three alongside Liverpool stars Sadio Mane and winner of African Football of the Year Mo Salah.

Wenger is hopeful one of his own strikers, Theo Walcott, stays with the club beyond the window though.

“I want him to stay,” Wenger admitted. “I heard about that but I want him to stay.”

