As Benue Mourns Over Herdsmen Killings, Buhari Visits Abia to Attend APC Rally

Security has been beefed up in Umuahia the Abia State capital, in preparation for the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice-President Yemi Osibanjo to the state today (Tuesday).

They will be in the state to attend a mega rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is coming amid calls for the President to pay a visit to Benue State where at least 71 people have been killed in a week of violence involving clashes between Fulani cattle herders and farmers.

The Benue killings have endangered efforts by President Buhari to bring security and stability to Nigeria – a key campaign pledge when he ran for election in 2015.

The Abia rally will take place at the Umuahia Towship Stadium on School Road in the capital city.

The National Chairman of the APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Governor Rochas Okorocha and other party chieftains from the South-East and across the country are expected to grace the occasion.

As of the time of filling this report, all major entry and exit points to Umuahia were manned by heavily armed and stern-looking security operatives in preparation for the President’s visit.

The state Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mr. Benedict Godson, who spoke to our correspondent on Monday, said the arrangements had been completed to host the President.

