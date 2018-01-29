Asahi Brands, SON partner to curb distribution of fake Bridgestone tyres

By Peter Egwuatu

ASAHI Brands Limited, the exclusive tyre distributor for Bridgestone and Firestone, said it will partner with Standard Organisation of Nigeria, SON, to checkmate distribution of fake versions of the tyres.

Showcasing its commitment and increased focus on the growing Nigeria market, Asahi Brands also said its branded retail outlets will provide customers with an enhanced retail experience and a better feel for the brand and passenger car radials on display.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos to launch Asahi Tyre Zone, Mr. Victor Eburajolo, Deputy Group Managing Director of Kewalram Chanrai Group, said: “We are going to partner with SON to fight substandard tyres that come into market as we have done in some of our other products. This is because life is involved in the use of quality products and that is why we have chosen Bridgestone and Firestone that are known brands.”

Also speaking, Mr. Stefano Sanchini, Director Sales Bridgestone Middle East (BSME) said: “Over the past 2-3 turbulent years we have been making steady inroads into the Nigerian market as this is a pivotal market for our growth in the African sub-continent. Our product range fits well with the Nigerian consumer requirements and with the support of our key distribution and retail partners in Nigeria; we have been able to penetrate most of the key institutional and replacement tyre market segments. Now with the reviving economy in Nigeria, we believe it is the perfect time to step up our customer focus in this market with the establised branded retail chain Asahi Tyre Zones .”

Commenting as well, Anil Sahgal, Director Auto Division, Afriventures said, “The growing passenger vehicle segment of Lagos, along with entire Nigeria, has a lot of potential for us. The age old partnership with Bridgestone has enabled us to secure a strong customer acknowledgement for our products.

We aim to have a larger mind space with the customers in the 36,000 a month premium tyre market in Nigeria. The Asahi Tyre Zones will help us increase visibility for the Bridgestone and Firestone brands, and will endear us further for the consumers, as they experience our world-class products and services.”

The post Asahi Brands, SON partner to curb distribution of fake Bridgestone tyres appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

