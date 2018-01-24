 Asset declaration trial: Saraki, FG return to CCT Feb. 6 | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Asset declaration trial: Saraki, FG return to CCT Feb. 6

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in Crime | 0 comments

Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki will be back at the Code of Conduct Tribunal for his trial in the False Asset Declaration charges brought against him by the Federal Government. However, unlike in the recent time, Saraki will only defend himself on three count charges as ordered by the Court of Appeal Abuja Division which in its judgement nullified 15 out of 18 charges against the Senator.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.