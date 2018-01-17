 Assets declaration: Justice Ngwuta asks CCT to quash charges | Nigeria Today
Assets declaration: Justice Ngwuta asks CCT to quash charges

Posted on Jan 17, 2018

EMBATTLED Justice Sylvester Ngwuta of the Supreme Court yesterday faulted his ongoing trial for alleged non-compliance with the assets declaration law at the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT. Justice Ngwuta in a motion filed on January 9 by his team of lawyers led by Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), wants the tribunal to dismiss the charge […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

