ASUP: Lecturers Suspend Four-Month Old Strike In MAPOLY

The members of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP), Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY) Abeokuta Chapter, on Wednesday suspended their close to four-month old strike.

The union had embarked on the strike following a face-off between it and the Ogun State Government on issues relating to the conversion of the polytechnic to university status and creation of a new polytechnic at Ipokia.

However, the suspension was announced by the chapter’s Chairman, Mr Kola Abiola, after a congress held at the institution’s campus to resolve the crisis between the Ogun State Government and the union.

Abiola stated that the congress decided to call off the strike following the pressure put on it by many concerned prominent personalities in the state.

He, however, said the union was hopeful that its demands would be met by the government to prompt it to conduct the suspended semester examination.

“Today, we had an emergency congress and after several appeals by eminent stakeholders within and outside the state, the congress therefore decided to suspend the strike. “The government is aware of all our key issues, all the issues which resulted in the strike are all known to the government. “When the crisis started we actually went to prominent personalities to intervene and now that they have intervened we think it is high time we give government the room for discussion while academic activities go on. “We have suspended the strike, and it is now left for the management to announce when academic activities will commence,” the chapter chairman said.

The post ASUP: Lecturers Suspend Four-Month Old Strike In MAPOLY appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

