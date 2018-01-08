Asus joins the Alexa smart speaker party with Lyra Voice

Every smart speaker plays music and lets you speak to Alexa, so Asus decided to up the ante by adding an AC2200 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi node to its Lyra Voice — its first smart home stereo speaker.

The post Asus joins the Alexa smart speaker party with Lyra Voice appeared first on Digital Trends.

